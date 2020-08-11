Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 44,146 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,146 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 2.7% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. 50,546,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,090,734. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

