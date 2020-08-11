Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $61.82. 9,818,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,166,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -618.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

