Hillman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,131 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 3.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,843. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

