Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 112 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.19. 27,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.24. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

