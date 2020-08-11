Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 8,817 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,832,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

