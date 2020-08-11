Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,358,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,573,000 after acquiring an additional 338,341 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ES traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,657. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

