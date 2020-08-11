Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 66.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 94,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

