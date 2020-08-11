Hills Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 21,043,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,045,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

