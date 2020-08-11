Hills Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BP PLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.6% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $838,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,187. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.