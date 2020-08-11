Hills Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,105 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 24.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 293,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,066 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 33,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 513,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 376,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 109,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.83. 3,512,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

