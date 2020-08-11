Hills Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after acquiring an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after acquiring an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,790.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 510,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 483,241 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 963.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

