Hills Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,876 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after purchasing an additional 77,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. 440,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

