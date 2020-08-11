Hills Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 102.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,775,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,081,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

