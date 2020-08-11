Hills Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Cigna by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,163,476.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.