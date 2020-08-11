Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $380,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 70.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 162.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.79.

BIIB traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.37. 766,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

