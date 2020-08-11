Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6,221.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,630 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,954 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of EW traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. 1,091,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,948. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

