Hills Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $176,000 Investment in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 665.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Hershey by 58.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

Hershey stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

