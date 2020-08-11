Hills Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.84. 216,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.