Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,418 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 170.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,459,000 after acquiring an additional 628,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in 3M by 875.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.32. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

