Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,292 Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Qualys by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,973,407.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.80. 893,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,883. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

