Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 475 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

NYSE:TFX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,319. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $405.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

