Hills Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,842,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,223,896. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

