Hills Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after purchasing an additional 913,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,445. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.