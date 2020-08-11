Hills Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,171,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 108.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.95. 48,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,071. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

