Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 179 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eaton by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 47.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.51. 1,280,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

