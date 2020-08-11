Hills Bank & Trust Co. Takes $588,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $20.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.34. 15,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,289. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.53.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,048 shares of company stock worth $25,468,206 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

