Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +20% sequentially to ~224.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.00 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.04-0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.90 million, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

