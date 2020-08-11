HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HMS will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HMS by 3,290.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,466 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 62.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HMS in the first quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in HMS in the second quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 400.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 578,600 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.