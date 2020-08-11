Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.56. The company has a market capitalization of $298.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

