Hosking Partners LLP Buys 795,722 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,722 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 6.71% of Diana Shipping worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 170,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Diana Shipping Inc has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

