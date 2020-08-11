Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,557 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,256 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,781 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 666,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,625. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.