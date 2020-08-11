Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136,515 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Apache worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank raised its position in Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 397,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,495,158. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

