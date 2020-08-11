Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 97,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.