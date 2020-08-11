Hosking Partners LLP Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,498.00. 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,486.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,377.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,018.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.