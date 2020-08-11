Hosking Partners LLP Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $73,141,000. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. 22,606,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,045,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

