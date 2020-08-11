Hosking Partners LLP Has $2.63 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 68,280 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 4,722,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

