Hosking Partners LLP Has $3.17 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

STLD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,081. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.