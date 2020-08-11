Hosking Partners LLP Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.85. 441,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,252. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

