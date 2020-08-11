Hosking Partners LLP Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Lear worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lear by 340.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after buying an additional 824,450 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 692,494 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lear by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 861,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,149,000 after purchasing an additional 405,925 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,130,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,748,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Shares of LEA traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

