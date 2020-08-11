Hosking Partners LLP Has $5.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,937 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

INDA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 1,596,995 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

