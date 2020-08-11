Hosking Partners LLP Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 297.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.62. 317,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,622. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

