Hosking Partners LLP Has $8.43 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 404.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,257 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

