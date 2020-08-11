Hosking Partners LLP Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,943 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.23% of Hanesbrands worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 5,034,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

