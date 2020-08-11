Hosking Partners LLP Increases Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Copa by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,583,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,379. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -7.34 EPS for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

