Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. 4,302,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

