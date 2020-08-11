Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,299 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $595,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $752,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

