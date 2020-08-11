Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,553. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

