Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1,027.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956,663 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $148,272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HP by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955,915 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $190,194,000 after buying an additional 4,462,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 6,192,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

