Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $79,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.57. 9,588,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,643,962. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.20. The company has a market cap of $237.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.61, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

