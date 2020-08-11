Hosking Partners LLP Sells 19,997 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 125,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 5,869,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,947,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

